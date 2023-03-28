Lifestyle mall opens in heart of Sydney’s St Leonards

JQZ, a Sydney-based property development firm, has collaborated with Colliers to launch Mall 88, a new shopping destination, in the heart of Sydney’s St Leonards

The mall, which has an 8000sqm retail space, is designed to be a lifestyle destination for both locals and visitors. Across four levels, Mall 88 features an open-air plaza and dining area with a mix of cafes, alfresco dining, and a laneway eat street, as well as a public library and medical centre.

According to Julia Batterley, Colliers’ MD of real estate management, Mall 88 is the area’s first modern retail precinct that incorporates a civic plaza and public library.

“Answering growing demand for a high-quality lifestyle retail offering in the area, with a unique experience for the local community and workday customers, Mall 88 is destined to become an essential community pillar,” she said.

In addition, the mall is anchored by a full-service Coles supermarket, Vintage Cellars, a Medical Centre, and an Asian supermarket, as well as a variety of premium dining and service brands spread across 30 retail establishments. The centre also has 374 undercover parking spaces.

The reimagined newest retail destination in St Leonards is key to JQZ’s strategy to supply customers with a new “live, work, and play” area and fill a retail void on Sydney’s north shore market.

