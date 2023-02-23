Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Supermarkets

What Coles and Woolworths are focusing on in the second half of FY23

(Source: Bigstock)
User Image
Dean Blake
February 23, 20233 mins read
Following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s ninth consecutive cash rate rise announced last week, and the signal that more are to come, it’s clear that the pain felt by consumers and businesses alike is going to continue late into 2023.  At this week’s ARA Leader’s Forum, MST Marquee’s Craig Woolford signalled that the effects of such high rate rises are likely to be felt in the retail industry for years to come, as customers change their shopping habits to deal with increased c

Recommended by IR
Woolworths’ ballooning underpayments muddy a strong half
Supermarkets
Woolworths’ ballooning underpayments muddy a strong half
From start-up to Goop: Inside the rapid rise of luxury skincare brand Redoux
Luxury
From start-up to Goop: Inside the rapid rise of luxury skincare brand Redoux
Sportscraft parent APG & Co appoints new CEO
HR
Sportscraft parent APG & Co appoints new CEO
Analysis: Here’s how the pandemic has permanently changed the supply chain
Supply chain
Analysis: Here’s how the pandemic has permanently changed the supply chain
Allbirds sales increase, but losses continue
Financial
Allbirds sales increase, but losses continue
Author's latest articles
How Coles’ half-year results underscore Cain’s legacy
Supermarkets
How Coles’ half-year results underscore Cain’s legacy
What retailers can learn from Teleport’s first Australian exhibition
Store design
What retailers can learn from Teleport’s first Australian exhibition
“It’s taking a toll”: How retail theft is changing, and what to do about it
Management
“It’s taking a toll”: How retail theft is changing, and what to do about it
“Retail is a third space”: Industry leaders discuss role of stores in 2023
Travel retail
“Retail is a third space”: Industry leaders discuss role of stores in 2023
Here’s what is different about the current spate of retail redundancies
HR
Here’s what is different about the current spate of retail redundancies