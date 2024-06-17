IR ProOpenings & closings

Meet the Aussie furniture brand that just opened a global flagship in NYC

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Harbour is a high-end Australian furniture and lifestyle brand making waves in luxury retail. It has showrooms across the US in Florida, Texas and California, and an international presence in China, South Korea and, of course, its home country of Australia. Earlier this year, it opened a global flagship on the corner of Madison Avenue and E 27th Street in New York City. The flagship measures an impressive 740sqm, which is much larger than Harbour’s previous New York flagship, and marks a major

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY Offer

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay