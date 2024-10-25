Skechers reports record-breaking quarterly sales

Skechers has reported record-breaking sales figures for the third quarter ending September 30, achieving $2.35 billion in revenue.

This marks a 15.9 per cent increase over the same quarter last year, which COO David Weinberg said reflects strong consumer demand across all distribution channels.

“We continue to invest in our operational capabilities and improve the customer experience while meeting the increased global demand for our products and positioning Skechers for profitable growth now and in the future,” he continued.

Despite market challenges, Weinberg added that the company experienced 21 per cent growth in wholesale and a 10 per cent increase in direct-to-consumer channels.

Sales growth was also robust across regions, with a 30 per cent increase in EMEA, bolstered by double-digit growth in all countries. The Americas saw a 14 per cent rise, particularly in the United States and Canada, while the Asia Pacific reported a 7 per cent increase, with many markets posting double-digit growth.

“We believe each of these regions represents continued growth opportunities for Skechers,” Weinberg added. “Our investment in operational capabilities and customer experience is critical to meeting global demand.”

CEO Robert Greenberg emphasised the brand’s commitment to raising awareness of its technologies,

“Our product lineup provides a unique value proposition for partners and consumers – style, comfort, quality, and innovation at a reasonable price,” he said.

This quarter, Snoop Dogg and Joel Embiid showcased Skechers during the Paris Games, and the company recently collaborated with television host Howie Mandel.

In the sports domain, the company said it is targeting enhancing its technical performance offerings across running, golf, and team sports, supported by a growing roster of elite athletes.

Looking ahead, Skechers anticipates sales of between $2.165 billion and $2.215 billion for the fourth quarter and sales in the range of $8.925 billion to $8.975 billion for the fiscal year.