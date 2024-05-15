Skechers teams with John Deere in global footwear partnership

Footwear retailer Skechers has partnered with American agricultural machinery brand John Deere to launch a co-branded lifestyle collection.

The footwear line, which will be on sale in July, is intended for outdoor enthusiasts, construction workers, agricultural experts, and trend-setters.

The new men’s collection offers function and style and is designed with sturdy construction and upgraded with premium and waterproof materials, as well as protective features like Poron XRD metatarsal protection.

Children’s styles will contain kid-friendly features, including Skechers’ air-cooled memory foam and machine washability. The initial line range includes patented Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, arch fit and relaxed fit technologies.

“Skechers x John Deere is the union of two trusted American brands – bringing their appeal, technologies, and style – all to deliver comfort that performs to millions who need and want it,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers.

“As the country’s number one work footwear brand, this new offering is a natural for us, but Skechers x John Deere also epitomises the outdoors and fashion for millions of followers and fans.”

Skechers said last month that increased sales in the first quarter resulted in a massive increase in net profitability. With revenues up 12.5 per cent to $2.25 billion, the company’s net profitability increased by 28.8 per cent to $206.6 million. The gross profit margin improved to 52.5 per cent, while the gross profit increased by 20.7 per cent to $1.18 billion.