First plans for Brisbane’s Wintergarden redevelopment lodged

The first stage of the redevelopment of Wintergarden shopping centre in Brisbane’s CBD and the adjacent InterContinental Hotel has been made public through a planning application.

Brisbane City Council received the application from Place Design Group on behalf of IFM Real Estate detailing the works planned for the hotel on Queen Street.

It intends to demolish and reconfigure the existing interior, creating two retail gallery floors which would connect both Queen and Elizabeth Street via a walkway. At the same time, the building’s exterior butterfly screen facade will be removed, leaving the old brick frontage in its place along Edward Street. There will also be a newly installed row of street-facing shops on the ground floor.

“The development will deliver a carefully curated mix of retail offerings designed to activate the streetscape and enhance the public realm, reinforcing the identity of Queen Street Mall as the premier retail precinct in Brisbane,” the application said.

Hoping to “improve the guest experience”, the applicant claimed the proposals will create a “vibrant, mixed-use destination that supports Brisbane’s evolving lifestyle”.

The proposals would also create a clear separation between the hotel and Wintergarden. It comes as part of IFM’s plans to revitalise the retail precinct, with the most recent redevelopment in 2012.

IFM says that the new plans spell an “exciting new chapter” for Wintergarden. “Committed to elevating its retail and hotel offering, the proposed transformation is designed to provide a destinational precinct that meets the diverse needs of today’s city-goers,” it added.

“Wintergarden blends history with modern appeal. Since its opening in 1982, it has introduced many firsts to the city, including Brisbane’s first food court and first multi-cuisine sit-down restaurant.”

“With an estimated one million pedestrians passing through Queen Street Mall each week, Wintergarden is well placed to evolve with the energy of the city.”