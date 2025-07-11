Myntra’s CEO Nandita Sinha on building the system for India’s next-gen shoppers

nly getting started. No company has leaned into this shift more boldly than Myntra, the country’s leading online fashion platform. Under the leadership of CEO Nandita Sinha, Myntra isn’t just chasing Gen Z. The company is building an entirely new operating system to serve them. “This is the fastest-growing shopper segment in the country, and therefore it was important for us to learn,” Sinha said. From brands to trends: A changing consumer mindset According to the CEO, for years, Indian millennials were brand-first consumers, using brands to signal upward mobility. Gen Z sees things differently. “Gen Z consumers are actually trend-first consumers. They are looking for trends and getting inspired by social media, which is both global and local, and then very fast adoption of those trends, which is also something which has been eye-opening for us,” Sinha said. She added that where previous generations valued stability and status, Gen Z values discovery, individuality, and expression. They’re also hyper price-conscious and value-oriented, especially in a market where over half of fashion consumers earn less than $12,000 annually. This means fashion must feel aspirational and attainable. Enter Myntra FWD, the company’s Gen Z-focused platform. Launched two years ago, it has quietly become the engine of India’s youth fashion economy. The platform houses more than 200,000 styles, updated with 4000 fresh drops every week. It already draws 21 million monthly users, making it one of the largest youth-focused fashion communities in Asia. The social commerce flywheel But Myntra FWD isn’t just about inventory. It’s a full-scale integration of content, community and commerce. “Social media for them is just not good scrolling,” Sinha said. “It’s not just looking through various pieces of content, but it is really where they find their community, their brand searches, trend searches, lifestyle choices searches actually start, or influences start on social media and they get influenced and get informed by what they see around influencers and people that they trust, but also feel heard in that community of social commerce.” To capture this dynamic, Myntra created the Ultimate Glam Clan, a program that turns everyday customers into creators. Participants style their own outfits, post about them on social media and contribute to the platform’s content ecosystem. Two-thirds of these creators are Gen Z. “Authenticity is very important. So they are not looking only at celebrities to influence them, but really looking at people who are like them to influence their decisions,” she said. The broader creator economy is equally central. Myntra works with more than 100,000 influencers, who generate more than 300,000 pieces of content each month, everything from haul videos to micro-reviews and styling tips. The AI-powered trend machine Behind the scenes, what powers this revolution is data. Every click, scroll, wishlist and purchase becomes a signal. Myntra’s AI models digest this firehose of behaviour to identify rising trends, fading fads and regional patterns. It’s no longer just about what’s hot globally. It’s about what’s trending this week in Indore, Pune, or Guwahati. “We use AI/ML and tech-driven personalisation to be able to understand what are the trends that are working, what are the trends that are upcoming, and how do we curate them for the customer,” Sinha said. This intelligence is shared not just internally but with suppliers. Using this data, brands can now go from mind to market in just 30 days, down from a traditional cycle of nine months. That cycle is expected to shrink even further, to as little as 15 days, as AI-powered cataloguing and virtual merchandising take deeper root. “I think this entire ecosystem of data to identify trends internally, a collaborative trend ecosystem, a supplier ecosystem, which is then feeding from this trend identification, and then AI powered catalogue discovery to really surface these trends to the right customers,” she said. Two highways, one destination Myntra’s real innovation may lie in its dual-pathway strategy. While Myntra FWD caters to Gen Z, the legacy Myntra platform continues to serve its core millennial base through what Sinha calls the “house of brands”, a curated gateway for established names like Mango, H&M, Hollister and top Indian D2C brands. The backbone of this approach is personalisation. By analysing browsing patterns, style preferences, and shopping history, Myntra dynamically guides users down the right experience. “Many of the tools we’ve built over the last five years focus on personalising the shopping experience. Our size and fit technology is one example. Today, almost 50 per cent of Myntra’s revenue flows through a size and fit algorithm that tells customers what size product to buy based on their browsing and buying behaviour.” To bridge the gap between online and offline fashion experiences, Myntra has built a suite of AI tools that serve as stylists, assistants and guides. There’s My Fashion GPT, which responds to natural language queries like “What should I wear to a beach wedding in Goa?” Then there’s Maya, a conversational assistant offering styling advice, product pairing suggestions and purchase nudges. When speed becomes strategy Indian’s obsession with speed extends into Myntra’s latest goal – bringing fashion into quick commerce. “As delivery speed became increasingly important in e-commerce, with 50 per cent of incremental growth coming through quick commerce, it became clear that speed was no longer optional or merely a delightful feature,” she said. “It’s becoming the default expectation for most consumers, especially those already accustomed to quick commerce in other aspects of their lives.” To make it work, Myntra uses 18 years of shopping data to stock neighbourhood-specific dark stores. Each micro-warehouse is tuned to the tastes of its locality. “Quick commerce is here to stay in India, and we’re uniquely positioned to make it work for fashion because we understand local preferences. Fashion inventory is extremely difficult to manage," she added. "But when you already understand demand signals and have strong supply partnerships, it becomes much easier to power this quick commerce engine that will drive growth in India."