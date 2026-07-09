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Zimmermann expands Asian footprint with first Hong Kong boutique 

Zimmermann Hong Kong store
The opening follows a period of rapid expansion across Asia. (Source: Roberto Eggs/ LinkedIn)
By Irene Dong

Australian luxury fashion brand Zimmermann has opened its first boutique in Hong Kong, expanding its international store network as the business enters a new era under recently appointed CEO Roberto Eggs.

The opening follows a period of rapid expansion across Asia, during which the brand has launched stores in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Bangkok over the past two years, complementing its broader global retail growth.

Designed by long-time collaborator Studio McQualter, the Hong Kong boutique occupies a series of interconnected spaces in Pacific Place’s luxury precinct, housing Zimmermann’s ready-to-wear and accessories collections.

Works by Australian artists Angus Gardner and Elliot Watson are displayed throughout the boutique, which also includes a private client lounge.

The boutique opens with Zimmermann’s High Summer 2026 collection. 

Founded in Sydney by sisters Nicky Zimmermann and Simone Zimmermann, Zimmermann has evolved from an Australian fashion label into a global luxury brand with a growing network of boutiques across North America, Europe and Asia.

Zimmermann appointed Roberto Eggs as CEO in May, succeeding Chris Olliver, who had led the Australian luxury brand since 2005. 

Eggs joined Zimmermann from Moncler Group, where he spent more than a decade and most recently served as executive board member and chief business and global market officer.

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