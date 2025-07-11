Tyra Banks opens first Smize & Dream ice cream store in Australia 

Tyra Banks has launched the flagship location of her ice cream brand, Smize & Dream, in the heart of Sydney’s Darling Harbour.

Located in front of Tumbalong Park, the store occupies a 120sqm site and introduces an approach to both retail and design.

The interior was developed in collaboration with Alexa Nice, creative director at Studio A–N. The space includes curved timber counters, custom joinery, and decorative beadwork, all structured around two tiers of elongated arches.

At the centre of the store is the “Slircle”, a custom-built, two-storey circular structure where ice cream is served. According to the brand, the design encourages guests to move around it in a loop rather than queue in a straight line. Staff interact with customers from both behind the counter and throughout the space.

“For over a decade, I’ve been reimagining what an ice cream shop could be,” said Tyra. “And every time I walk into ours, I still have to pause and take a breath; I can’t believe it’s real.”

The Sydney opening marks a key step in Smize & Dream’s retail strategy, which combines physical design with interactive service to create an experience-driven model.

