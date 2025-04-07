Retailers look to Easter holidays for sales boost

The Australian Retailers Association (ARA) expects higher spending across food, travel and DIY projects during the upcoming Easter holiday, which will boost the national retail economy.

According to data from the ARA and Roy Morgan, 6.2 million Australians are planning to use the Easter break for DIY projects around the home. Nationwide spending for this sector is projected to increase 27 per cent year-on-year to $6.7 billion.

About 4.55 million people expect to travel during the occasion, some 100,000 more Australians than last year. The estimated spend on both interstate and overseas trips is $11.1 billion.

Approximately 15.2 million people plan to buy food and chocolate this year, with a total spend of $2.2 billion. New South Wales and Victoria are set to receive the highest boost in Easter food spending, both at $710 million.

ARA chief industry affairs officer Fleur Brown says that while overall consumer spending remains subdued, Australians are continuing to spend on the things that matter most.

“Australians continue to choose to spend their hard-earned dollars on quality time with their loved ones during special events, travel and projects around the home.

“After an immensely challenging past year, retailers across food and homeware sectors will be eagerly anticipating this Easter spending uptick as Australians turn their attention to home-maintenance projects,” she elaborated.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, retail sales rose 3.6 per cent year-on-year to $37.1 billion in February, extending the 3.8 per cent uplift in January.