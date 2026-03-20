CareersLuxury

Zimmermann names Roberto Eggs as CEO 

Roberto Eggs/ Zimmermann
Zimmermann’s new CEO Roberto Eggs. (Source: Zimmermann)
By Irene Dong

Luxury fashion brand Zimmermann has appointed Roberto Eggs as its new CEO, effective May 1. 

Eggs joins Zimmermann after more than a decade at Moncler Group, where he most recently served as executive board member and chief business and global market officer. He also held the roles of chief marketing officer and chief operating officer, helping drive the group’s international expansion and strategic growth.

Before Moncler, Eggs held senior leadership positions at Louis Vuitton, Nestle, and Nespresso. He currently serves on the board of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and has been a Zimmermann board member for over a year.

“I look forward to working closely with the teams to continue shaping the next chapter of Zimmermann’s international development, building on its unique identity and global potential. Excited for what lies ahead,” said Eggs. 

Chris Olliver, who has led Zimmermann as CEO since 2005, will transition to executive chairman, remaining closely involved with co-founders Nicky and Simone Zimmermann in guiding the brand’s long-term strategic direction.

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