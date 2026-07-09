McDonald’s meets Australian demand with McCafé menu overhaul

McDonald’s Australia is making the biggest change to its menu in more than 30 years next week in response to changing consumer habits.

The new McCafé range will prioritise sweeter and iced coffees, bringing 10 new beverages. It comes shortly after the fast-food giant removed its Angus beef burger range from Australian menus after 17 years

“For our customers, drinks have become so much more than just something to sip – they’re a way to kick-start the day, recharge in the afternoon, connect with friends or simply treat yourself,” Annabel Fribence, CMO of McDonald’s Australia, said.

“To match the way Aussies are embracing beverages today, we’re rolling out our biggest beverage launch since McCafé opened in Australia over 30 years ago, featuring bold new flavours, quality ingredients and something for every mood and moment.”

Fribence said it marks the “next chapter” in the company’s journey in Australia, claiming that the new range received a “fantastic response” during a trial.

The company said it came to the decision after its own research found that 56 per cent of Australians choose beverages based on their mood, personality, or energy levels, while 54 per cent see grabbing a drink as a reward for a busy day.

The research also found 45 per cent of Australians consider buying beverages to be a daily “treat”, which it hopes to capitalise on through its new line of products.