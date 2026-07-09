BusinessWorkforce

Why Ford now believes veteran knowledge is essential to optimise AI

Ford workers assemble a vehicle.
Ford shows AI needs people.
By Nick Gray
Ford just gave us the most expensive case study in recent history as to why AI should work alongside employees, rather than replace them. The automaker last month hit No. 1 in the JD Power Initial Quality Study for the first time in 16 years. Not by deploying more AI. By hiring back the humans they let go. Now, although that’s been the headline everyone is running with – AI failed, humans saved the day, roll credits – the real story is more uncomfortable than that, and it has almost nothin

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