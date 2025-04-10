Peloton appoints transformation expert as COO, reshuffles other leadership

Exercise equipment and media company Peloton Interactive has appointed Charles Kirol to the newly created role of COO, effective April 14.

Kirol has more than 25 years of experience steering high-impact business transformations at scale. He will focus on supply chain, cost management, information technology, and achieving operational excellence across all aspects of Peloton’s business.

Kirol previously served as EVP and chief global operations and technology officer at IRobot Corporation and senior VP of global operations for Sensata Technologies.

He also held executive roles in global operations, sourcing and supply chain management at Stanley Black & Decker and GE Capital.

Kirol will report to Peloton president and CEO Peter Stern in his new role.

“With his extensive manufacturing and operational experience across both the private and public sectors, Charles has a proven track record of leadership that will be invaluable to Peloton as we continue to transform our business and work to empower millions of Peloton members to live fit, strong, long, and happy,” said Stern.

As part of the COO transition, current chief supply chain officer Andy Rendich will step down and remain at the company as an advisor through the end of the fiscal year.

The company has also designated chief emerging business officer Dion Camp Sanders as chief commercial officer and plans to launch a search for a chief information officer.

The company said the changes reinforce its focus on improving member outcomes through rapid innovation, channel expansion, better service experiences, and enhanced unit economics and cost management.

In August, Peloton teamed with Amazon to provide Kindle services on the Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, and Tread+ machines.