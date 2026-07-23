BusinessMarketing

Can Ficifolia build a new canon of modern Australian fragrance?

“Niche perfumery is where the most exciting creative work is happening.”
By stephanie.c
Australia’s fragrance market is growing steadily, but its shelves still tell mostly European stories. Ficifolia is betting that modern Australian life – laneways, late trains, Fitzroy pools – deserves an olfactive canon of its own. A market with global scale, but few local narrators Australia’s fragrance and perfume market reached an estimated value of about US$732.97 million in 2025 and is projected to grow to roughly US$1.09 billion by 2035. Yet despite this steady expansion, Australia

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