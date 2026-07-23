Hermès joins revamped Chatswood Chase luxury line-up

Hermès has opened its second store in Sydney, located at the recently revamped Chatswood Chase.

Showcasing the house’s 16 metiers, the boutique’s design is inspired by local landscapes and coastal rivers, while its interiors reflect nature through vibrant colours and ‘playful’ structures.

The store features a transparent facade framed by light gold metallic cladding, allowing visibility into the retail space. At the same time, a display window at the entrance showcases Worlds Beyond, an artwork by London-based artist Katie Scott inspired by Hermès’ 2026 theme, Venture Beyond.

Designed by Paris-based architecture firm RDAI, the interior incorporates the brand’s signature ex-libris motif and Faubourg mosaic flooring.

The layout guides customers through the store’s collections of silk, fashion jewellery, beauty, home, equestrian, jewellery, watches, and leather goods before leading to dedicated men’s and women’s areas illuminated by a large skylight.

The interior combines natural materials, neutral colour palettes, and textured finishes to create a contemporary retail environment.

Moreover, the store features artworks from the Émile Hermès Collection and the Hermès Collection of Contemporary Photographs, including Malakata by French artist Marine Wallon and Scène de courses by British artist James Alexander Walker.

“We invite our loyal customers and new visitors to explore its contemporary creations through an immersive environment that captures the local spirit and the house’s craftsmanship,” said Hermès.