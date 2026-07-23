SectorsOpenings & closings

Hermès joins revamped Chatswood Chase luxury line-up

Designed by Paris-based architecture firm RDAI
Designed by Paris-based architecture firm RDAI (Source: Hermès)
By Kaycee Enerva

Hermès has opened its second store in Sydney, located at the recently revamped Chatswood Chase

Showcasing the house’s 16 metiers, the boutique’s design is inspired by local landscapes and coastal rivers, while its interiors reflect nature through vibrant colours and ‘playful’ structures.

The store features a transparent facade framed by light gold metallic cladding, allowing visibility into the retail space. At the same time, a display window at the entrance showcases Worlds Beyond, an artwork by London-based artist Katie Scott inspired by Hermès’ 2026 theme, Venture Beyond.

Designed by Paris-based architecture firm RDAI, the interior incorporates the brand’s signature ex-libris motif and Faubourg mosaic flooring.

The layout guides customers through the store’s collections of silk, fashion jewellery, beauty, home, equestrian, jewellery, watches, and leather goods before leading to dedicated men’s and women’s areas illuminated by a large skylight.

The interior combines natural materials, neutral colour palettes, and textured finishes to create a contemporary retail environment.

Moreover, the store features artworks from the Émile Hermès Collection and the Hermès Collection of Contemporary Photographs, including Malakata by French artist Marine Wallon and Scène de courses by British artist James Alexander Walker.

“We invite our loyal customers and new visitors to explore its contemporary creations through an immersive environment that captures the local spirit and the house’s craftsmanship,” said Hermès.

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

Foot traffic is up, but conversion is down in Australia. This could be why

Nick Gray
Strategy IR Pro

Alchemist’s CEO on the Singaporean coffee chain’s roadmap for Japan and beyond

Tong Van
Screenshot of General Pants website July 24 2025
Regulatory

General Pants Co supplier lodges winding-up order

Robert Stockdill
Autobarn store sign
Financial

Bapcor flags poor profit, balance sheet amid worse-than-expected second half

Sean Cao
Image of Online Retailer Day 2 panellists.
Strategy

Online Retailer Day 2: Leaders talk tariffs, turnarounds and digitisation

Darshana Gupta
Hot Wheels race car toy
Gifts & toys

Poor US performance hurts Mattel’s sales in second quarter

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.