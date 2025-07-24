BusinessFinancial

Bapcor flags poor profit, balance sheet amid worse-than-expected second half

Autobarn store sign
Bapcor has warned of weak profit and balance sheet for the fiscal year. (Source: Bigstock)
By Sean Cao

Bapcor has warned of weak profit and balance sheet for the fiscal year, along with some changes to its board of directors, in its latest trading update.

The automotive parts group expects an unaudited pro-forma net profit after tax of $81-82 million for the 12 months to June 30. Total revenue was down 1.4 per cent to $1.97 billion during the period.

Management noted that results in the second half were below expectations, especially in May and June.   

They cited the continued challenging retail environment, significant disruption in the specialist wholesale segment due to consolidation activities, a more competitive landscape in New Zealand, and certain supplier disputes.

In addition, the company has conducted a comprehensive review of its balance sheet and identified $48-$50 million in unaudited post-tax significant items for the year. These items include asset write-offs, uncollectable receivables, changes in accounting estimates, inventory valuation and impairment charges, among others.

As a result, FY25 statutory net profit after tax is expected to be $31-34 million.

“Significant work has been undertaken during the year to simplify the business, which has disrupted trading,” said executive chair and CEO Angus McKay. “We have closed or moved more than 45 sites and consolidated multiple ERPs.”

“These changes were disruptive but necessary as we strive to simplify operations to set us up for the future,” he added.

Following the close of trading on Tuesday, Mark Bernhard, Brad Soller and James Todd tendered their resignation as directors of the company. 

According to the Australian Financial Review, Bapcor shares tumbled 28 per cent in early trading on the ASX to $3.69, well below the Bain Capital proposal last year at $5.40 per share. This means the company has shed nearly $500 million in market capitalisation.

Bapcor operates 1100 retail and trade outlets under the Autobarn, Autopro, Burson and Midas brands. It also runs a trade segment which sells to mechanics, a wholesale business, and auto service centres.

The company will release its full-year financial results on August 28.

Recommended By IR

Store design IR Pro

Creating community: how retail brands can capitalise on the ‘third place’ 

Zach Edwards
Marketing IR Pro

What do Amazon’s Prime Day results reveal about the US retail market?

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Luxury

Lanvin Group names Paul Andrew as creative director of Sergio Rossi

Irene Dong
Luxury

Moncler boosts first-half sales by 11 per cent, fuelling profit surge

Sean Cao
Workforce

Country Road Group may lay off staff in planned restructure

Celene Ignacio
Sustainability IR Pro

Online Retailer day two: Implementing GenAI and ‘messy’ innovation

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.