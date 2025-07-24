Alchemist’s CEO on the Singaporean coffee chain’s roadmap for Japan and beyond

international growth. Inside Retail spoke with founder and CEO Will Leow about the decision to enter Japan, the brand’s barista-centric model and what it takes to scale a deeply local, quality-driven coffee brand across borders. Inside Retail:⁠ ⁠What inspired you to start Alchemist, and how did the brand evolve from a 12sqm coffee stand into one of Singapore’s most respected specialty coffee names? Will Leow: Alchemist started as my own interpretation of the ‘specialty coffee’ culture, where I felt the basics and fundamentals mattered more than the fluff or complex jargons that accompany ‘specialty coffee’. At the heart of the company, we have always believed in the philosophy to make quality coffee approachable and accessible to all. This philosophy is key to our growth. IR: What made Japan the right market for Alchemist’s first international expansion? WL: I have always admired Japan’s deep-rooted coffee culture and attention to detail. Expanding into Tokyo felt like a natural step, since Japan is a country that has a deep and refined appreciation for quality and craft – we believe that our brand philosophy and offerings will be appreciated and understood. IR: ⁠You’ve placed baristas at the center of the brand. Why is this so core to your model, and how are you adapting your training philosophy for a Japanese team? WL: The name ‘Alchemist’ itself pays tribute to the daily work of baristas and the craft of coffee. Baristas serve as the vital link between coffee and customers. At the heart of Alchemist’s training philosophy is empowerment; equipping baristas with deep knowledge and sensory skills, not just procedures. The goal is to cultivate professionals who understand each step of the process and can think critically when crafting each cup. Even for the Japanese team, a comprehensive training session is done to ensure baristas understand the coffee journey – from cultivation, processing, to roasting and brewing. The same principles are upheld in Japan, to ensure that the company’s core values are embodied. The work of a barista is the last step before coffee is served to the customer. Every step of the entire supply chain is equally important but no matter how well a coffee is sourced and roasted, that quality does not get preserved if the baristas do not handle the final step well. IR: ⁠You’ve announced plans to open 10 stores across Tokyo by 2028. Can you share more about your expansion roadmap and what success looks like for Alchemist in Japan? WL: We always seek opportunities to create meaningful stores rather than mindless expansion. We hope to be able to create more uniquely distinct but familiar spaces. IR: ⁠Do you see Alchemist continuing to expand into other international markets, or will the next few years be focused on deepening your presence in Tokyo? WL: Alchemist will be launching two stores in Taipei this year. Over the next few years, there will be concurrent work across multiple markets. For Japan, we will definitely work hard to deepen our presence in Tokyo. IR: ⁠What were the biggest lessons or surprises from launching in Japan – whether operational, cultural, or personal? WL: As probably the first Singapore homegrown brand in this field to expand to Japan, it is definitely a humbling experience as there are no precedent references for what we are trying to do. I am lucky to be able to know of and understand cultural differences in Japan so that helped quite a bit. Further reading: Why Castlery’s Europe debut ‘feels personal’ and where the brand is headed next.