BusinessStrategy

Is Nike’s discount crackdown enough to revive its China business?

Nike running shoe display.
Nike tightens China online sales.
By Reuters
After eight successive quarters of falling sales in China, Nike is pulling online sales rights from some of its biggest retail partners in a high-stakes bet that tighter control over pricing and distribution can revive its fortunes. Analysts largely agree that measures announced this week by Nike’s Greater China general manager, Cathy Sparks, will help the sportswear giant address rampant discounting and brand erosion in its third-largest market. Less clear is whether parallel efforts to local

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