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How Luah’s ex-corporate founders split creative and commercial control

Luah jewellery
How Luah’s founders divide creative and financial authority. (Source: Luah)
By Tong Van
Kelly Rolim spent her corporate career between London and Hong Kong before stepping away in 2020 to focus on a jewellery label built around pieces designed never to come off. She co-founded Luah with Henry Simanson, a former investment banker in Beijing and Hong Kong, and Tom Bosanquet. While Rolim leads design, Simanson left the corporate world in 2022 and now runs the business day-to-day, with a focus on marketing and strategy. Kelly Rolim and Henry Simanson tell Inside Retail how they divide

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