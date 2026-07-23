SectorsOpenings & closings

London fashion label ‘comes home’ to Newtown

LF Markey dress
LF Markey offers modern, feminine women’s clothing inspired by workwear and utility. (Source: LF Markey)
By Sean Cao

London-based womenswear label LF Markey has made a ‘homecoming’ debut after the Australia-born founder Louise Markey chose Newtown to open the brand’s first Australian store.

Located on King Street, the store marks the brand’s first international location after 20 years of operations in the UK. 

According to Broadsheet, the 80sqm venue is about a quarter of the size of the LF Markey flagship in East London. It offers the brand’s core collections, seasonal prints, and accessories.

In terms of design, the store’s interior and exterior are both in peach hues, complemented by bright red accents cutting through the space.

Markey was born in Australia and moved to London when she was 22. The former Burberry designer launched her namesake label in 2008.

“I’ve been nagging my husband to come back for 10 years. I just really want to come home, I’ve just been so homesick,” Markey told Broadsheet.

According to its website, LF Markey offers modern, feminine women’s clothing inspired by workwear and utility, with signature pieces including boilersuits, chore coats, dungarees, work pants and jeans. 

“We’ve got a lot of mums [as] customers, and they’re just really, really time-poor,” Markey said. “They’re working parents, artists, people who work a few jobs… and LF Markey is kind of like a uniform. You can just throw it on, you don’t need to think in the morning.” 

The company also highlights its focus on ethical and sustainable practices, prioritising ethical manufacturing, fair working conditions and wages, and slow, sustainable fashion.

The label opened a third-party logistics warehouse in Australia last June. The number of orders in the country has tripled since.

Markey also plans to bring some of the UK store’s traditions to Australia, such as regular workshops and exhibitions from local artists. 

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

Foot traffic is up, but conversion is down in Australia. This could be why

Nick Gray
Strategy IR Pro

Alchemist’s CEO on the Singaporean coffee chain’s roadmap for Japan and beyond

Tong Van
Screenshot of General Pants website July 24 2025
Regulatory

General Pants Co supplier lodges winding-up order

Robert Stockdill
Autobarn store sign
Financial

Bapcor flags poor profit, balance sheet amid worse-than-expected second half

Sean Cao
Image of Online Retailer Day 2 panellists.
Strategy

Online Retailer Day 2: Leaders talk tariffs, turnarounds and digitisation

Darshana Gupta
Hot Wheels race car toy
Gifts & toys

Poor US performance hurts Mattel’s sales in second quarter

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.