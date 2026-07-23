London fashion label ‘comes home’ to Newtown

London-based womenswear label LF Markey has made a ‘homecoming’ debut after the Australia-born founder Louise Markey chose Newtown to open the brand’s first Australian store.

Located on King Street, the store marks the brand’s first international location after 20 years of operations in the UK.

According to Broadsheet, the 80sqm venue is about a quarter of the size of the LF Markey flagship in East London. It offers the brand’s core collections, seasonal prints, and accessories.

In terms of design, the store’s interior and exterior are both in peach hues, complemented by bright red accents cutting through the space.

Markey was born in Australia and moved to London when she was 22. The former Burberry designer launched her namesake label in 2008.

“I’ve been nagging my husband to come back for 10 years. I just really want to come home, I’ve just been so homesick,” Markey told Broadsheet.

According to its website, LF Markey offers modern, feminine women’s clothing inspired by workwear and utility, with signature pieces including boilersuits, chore coats, dungarees, work pants and jeans.

“We’ve got a lot of mums [as] customers, and they’re just really, really time-poor,” Markey said. “They’re working parents, artists, people who work a few jobs… and LF Markey is kind of like a uniform. You can just throw it on, you don’t need to think in the morning.”

The company also highlights its focus on ethical and sustainable practices, prioritising ethical manufacturing, fair working conditions and wages, and slow, sustainable fashion.

The label opened a third-party logistics warehouse in Australia last June. The number of orders in the country has tripled since.

Markey also plans to bring some of the UK store’s traditions to Australia, such as regular workshops and exhibitions from local artists.