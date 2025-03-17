CareersLuxury

Gucci appoints Demna Gvasalia as creative director

Denma Gvasalia
He is known mononymously as Demna.
By Kaycee Enerva

Gucci has named Demna Gvasalia as its new artistic director, effective July, following the departure of Sabato De Sarno.

Known as Demna, he has been the artistic director at Balenciaga since 2015 and was responsible for introducing streetwear to the luxury brand’s portfolio.

However, in 2022, he faced criticism over advertising campaigns featuring children holding teddy bear handbags with bondage-style straps, as well as documents referencing a Supreme Court ruling on child pornography.

Demna later described the campaigns as the “wrong artistic choice”.

Stefano Cantino, CEO of Gucci, said he has long admired Demna’s creative approach.

“His ability to honour the legacy of a brand while embracing a contemporary vision is remarkable,” he said. “With Gucci’s strong foundations, Demna will guide the house into its next chapter.”

Gucci is part of luxury group Kering, which also owns brands including Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, and Brioni, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beaute.

