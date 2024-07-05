BusinessMarketing

The backlash to Witchery’s reduced size range has been a “bold awakening”

Supplied: Witchery.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
On July 1 Australian women’s apparel retailer Witchery unveiled its rebrand – only for consumers to learn that it had reduced its plus-size offering from a size 20 to a size 18. The backlash was swift with the public sentiment conveying that Witchery appeared to be betraying its loyal customer base for a new, younger, whiter and thinner clientele. The deep irony that the collection was titled ‘Bold Awakening’ was not lost on anyone. “Naming the new collection ‘Bold Awakening’ while

