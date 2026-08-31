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James Lane expands into WA with three Perth stores

James Lane bedroom showroom
(Source: Supplied)
By Kaycee Enerva

Furniture retailer James Lane is expanding into WA, with three new stores set to open across Perth.

The retailer’s first WA flagship will open in Osborne Park in October. Spanning more than 1000sqm, the store will showcase the brand’s furniture, homewares, lighting, and outdoor collections, alongside its made-to-order upholstery program in a large-format retail environment.

CEO James Bart said the expansion follows sustained demand from Western Australian customers since the company launched online in 2021.

“The state represents a strong customer base, with demand growing significantly over the past decade, so establishing a physical presence here was a clear next step for the business,” he said.

A store will follow the Osborne Park flagship in Joondalup in November, while a Midland location is expected to open by the end of summer.

“We’re approaching WA as a market in its own right rather than opening a single store and testing the response,” Bart added.

“With another two already planned for 2027, this reflects the level of confidence we have in WA and the opportunity we see to build a meaningful network here.”

Supporting the expansion is a new warehouse and distribution facility in Belmont, which will serve as a dedicated state logistics and fulfilment hub.

The 6000sqm facility will support local stock availability, click-and-collect services, metropolitan and regional deliveries, and the retailer’s made-to-order furniture program.

James Lane is part of Bart Group, which also owns Sleeping Giant, Shaw Australia Performance Products, and home decor wholesaler Elme Living.

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