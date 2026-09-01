IR ProSports & adventure

Standout stores in the US: Aimé Leon Dore, Cotopaxi, Pasquale Bruni

Aimé Leon Dore Los Angeles store.
Four US flagships elevate the experience, including Aimé Leon Dore in LA.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Aimé Leon Dore Los Angeles, California This April, the New York City-bred streetwear brand Aimé Leon Dore officially expanded its retail footprint to the West Coast, in West Hollywood, California, after opening two locations in London and New York City. The new store, located at 8746 Melrose Avenue and pictured above, was developed with Sarita Posada Interiors to create a Mediterranean-inspired oasis. Shoppers are greeted by soft stucco walls and custom wood windows. They can walk through a ch

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