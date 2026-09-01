Standout stores in the US: Aimé Leon Dore, Cotopaxi, Pasquale Bruni

through a charming cobblestone courtyard, complete with pale gravel, vintage seating and warm clay tones, then move between the store itself and the in-house cafe. Inside, new consumers and Aimé Leon Dore loyalists will be greeted by the brand’s trademark design features, including a signature Tyrrell Winston sculpture, curated vintage furniture and hand-carved emblems. Like the brand’s New York and London flagships, the adjoining cafe showcases deep-green millwork and marble mosaic work incorporating brass motifs by the late Greek artist Alekos Fassianos. And at the centre of it all sits the familiar custom Café Leon Dore / La Marzocco Linea 2 espresso machine, ready to serve up the brand’s signature beverages. The location will offer the brand’s ongoing collections alongside exclusive items, including special colourways of the ALD x New Balance 471 sneakers and a limited-edition LA Dodgers Unisphere Tee. Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Nashville, Tennessee This March, Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott, a lifestyle brand launched by Kendra Scott in 2023 as an ode to Texan ranch culture, launched its Nashville flagship. This marked a milestone, as the brand established its first home beyond Texas. With this new flagship comes the introduction of Beau’s Bar, the brand’s first cocktail bar, and its debut in hospitality. Named for Kendra’s beloved horse, Beau, the space honours Texas tradition with a sophisticated nod to Music City. Design details include antique mirrors, weathered saddles and heirloom horseshoes, layered against rich textures and warm finishes. Designed as a true lifestyle destination, the new flagship is meant to celebrate the freedom of the American West through fashion that inspires people to express every dimension of who they are, the brand explained in a press release. “Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott was inspired by my life at Yellow Rose Ranch and the way western heritage shows up in how we live and dress today,” Kendra said. “For me, western style has always been about independence, confidence and individuality. With Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott, we’re interpreting those elements through a modern fashion lens – creative pieces that move effortlessly in all stages and moments in life. Nashville felt like the perfect place for our first flagship beyond Texas.” Cotopaxi Jackson, Wyoming This spring, Salt Lake City-based sustainable outdoor gear brand Cotopaxi opened its first full bricks-and-mortar location in the heart of Jackson, Wyoming’s historic Jackson Town Square. This follows a period of expedited expansion over the past two years, as Cotopaxi has partnered with outdoor gear and lifestyle retailers such as REI in cities including Boston, Portland, Denver and Kyoto. “We’re honoured to plant roots in such a storied and vibrant setting,” CEO Lindsay Shumlas said. “Jackson’s blend of outdoor passion, environmental stewardship, and artistic spirit is deeply aligned with Cotopaxi’s mission. We look forward to outfitting both locals and adventurers passing through and to participating in this community in a meaningful way.” “Our goal isn’t just to open stores, but to create spaces that foster belonging, inspire adventure, and make doing good a part of everyday life,” Shumlas added. “Jackson is a natural fit for Cotopaxi – a community rooted in authentic adventure, strong local identity, and a shared sense of joy and connection that resonates with both residents and visitors.” Pasquale Bruni New York City This March, Italian luxury jewellery brand Pasquale Bruni opened its first North American flagship – Casa Pasquale Bruni- in New York City. Located at 789 Madison Avenue, this 6800sqft townhouse boutique spans five floors and marks a major expansion for the elevated jewellery brand. Eugenia Bruni, the creative director of the brand and the daughter of the eponymous founder, stated, “North America has always been a key market for Pasquale Bruni. As we looked ahead to expanding with corporate-owned boutiques in Miami and Los Angeles, we felt a strong desire to open our first North American flagship in New York City. This marks an opportunity to set the tone and establish a meaningful foundation for our journey in the US, beginning in a city with unmatched global influence [that is] home to our US headquarters.” The first two floors of the store are dedicated to retail, including an intimate VIP salon, while a private showroom is on the third floor. The remaining levels are reserved for future development, signifying the house’s long-term commitment to the region. Bruni explained that each boutique shares a common theme: a strong, enveloping soul that warmly welcomes all. This theme is strategically expressed by using colour as an emotional language: pink for warmth and memory; red for passion and energy; and black marble to ground the space with a sense of strength and an aura of protection, all complemented by brushed gold metal finishes. In addition to the New York store, Pasquale Bruni is expected to reach a total of 19 monobrand boutiques by the end of the year. This includes existing stores in Milan and Rome, and additional flagship openings planned for Paris on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré and in London on Old Bond Street in September. Further reading: Standout stores: Monday Swimwear, Toast, Leica