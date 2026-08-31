IR ProFood & beverage

Why DC Coffee is courting Australia’s “post-specialty” home baristas

dc coffee
DC is providing coffee without the sermon. (Source: supplied.)
By Tahlia Whitfield
When Trevor Simmons, the co-founder of specialty coffee roaster Industry Beans, acquired DC Coffee in 2023, one of his first major decisions was to pull it from Coles.  DC had spent years securing supermarket distribution, so surrendering that coveted shelf space was an unusual opening gambit. “In Coles it was ranged but not supported with brand strategy, product hierarchy, external marketing or dynamic promotions and over time it lost ranging on a number of SKUs that weren’t achieving

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