BusinessStrategy

Lululemon’s Apac chief on going big in Asia with its largest store in Harajuku

Elliot Harris, Lululemon’s senior VP and GM for Asia Pacific.
Elliot Harris, Lululemon’s senior VP and GM for Asia Pacific. (Source: Supplied/Lululemon)
By Tong Van
Lululemon has recently opened its first global flagship in Japan. Spanning 1220 square metres, the Harajuku store is now the brand’s largest in Asia Pacific.  It is the fullest expression yet of a store design concept the company has built around three principles: movement, connection and sensory engagement. Lululemon Harajuku carries a sculptural logo centrepiece produced with furniture maker Karimoku and Torafu Architects, commissioned artworks referencing Meiji Shrine, Yoyogi Park and

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