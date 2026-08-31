BusinessStrategy

Can Old Navy’s new CEO Michael Francis relight the brand’s fire?

Old Navy CEO Michael Francis in a conference room setting.
A retail veteran takes on Old Navy’s reset.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Old Navy has appointed retail veteran Michael Francis as its next president and CEO as the brand grapples with declining sales and pressure to sharpen its product offering. His elevation from chief customer officer signals a renewed focus on customer insight, cultural relevance and the in-store experience – but analysts warn that a successful turnaround will require better merchandise and more consistent execution, not just stronger marketing. Francis will succeed Haio Barbeito, who has led Ol

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