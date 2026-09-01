Harris Technology continues ‘re-commerce revolution’

Electronics retailer Harris Technology has positioned itself as the leader of “Australia’s re-commerce revolution” after a pivot to refurbished tech sales bore fruit on its balance sheet.

Harris told investors on the ASX that its fiscal 2026 revenue was $17.2 million, up 24.1 per cent from 2025. It marks a reversal after three consecutive years of revenue decline, buoyed by the foray into refurbished products.

This “re-commerce” segment has fast become Harris’ main profit driver. Growing its sales by 90 per cent from 2025, Harris first passed $1 million in monthly refurbished tech sales in July this year. The gross profit margin for this segment stood at 38.8 per cent, 5.3 per cent above the groupwide figure.

The retailer says this reflects an Australian consumer focus on value. It added that Australians are responsible for three times as much “e-waste” – discarded electrical goods – as the global average each year. By 2033, Harris expects a 30 per cent increase in such waste, marking a heightened opportunity for its new sales focus.

Taiwanese firm FSP Technology invested $897,000 in the Australian retailer in June.

“We see significant potential in the Australian refurbished technology market and look forward to supporting Harris Technology as it continues to expand its market position and deliver value to shareholders,” FSP’s technology president, Allen Cheng, said at the time.