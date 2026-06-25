Taiwan tech firm invests $897,000 in Harris Technology

Taiwanese technology manufacturer FSP Technology has invested $897,000 into the Australian retailer Harris Technology.

The investment comes from the conversion of around 44.8 million fully paid ordinary shares for 2 cents per share, amounting to an investment that the ASX-listed retailer said “further strengthens” the relationship between the two firms.

FSP’s investment in Harris began in March 2025, when the Australian business secured a $1.49 million private placement, comprising ordinary shares and the now redeemed remaining shares. Founded in 1993 in Taiwan, after three separate companies were incorporated, its market cap is near $500 million.

“We have been impressed by the progress achieved by Harris Technology’s refurbished technology business and its ability to execute a clear long-term growth strategy,” said FSP’s technology president, Allen Cheng. “We see significant potential in the Australian refurbished technology market and look forward to supporting Harris Technology as it continues to expand its market position and deliver value to shareholders.”

Harris has seen consistent sales growth since it shifted its priorities to the refurbished tech sector, with the company’s CEO, Garrison Huang, saying the retailer is now focusing on meeting the needs of the “cost-conscious” customer.

“We are delighted to welcome FSP as a strategic shareholder in Harris Technology. FSP is a highly respected global technology company with an extensive track record of innovation and manufacturing excellence,” Huang added. “Their decision to convert their investment into equity reflects confidence in our business model, our growth strategy, and the significant opportunity we see within the refurbished technology sector.”