BusinessFinancial

Taiwan tech firm invests $897,000 in Harris Technology

FSP Technology
FSP first invested in Harris in March 2025 (Source: FSP Technology)
By Harry Booth

Taiwanese technology manufacturer FSP Technology has invested $897,000 into the Australian retailer Harris Technology.

The investment comes from the conversion of around 44.8 million fully paid ordinary shares for 2 cents per share, amounting to an investment that the ASX-listed retailer said “further strengthens” the relationship between the two firms.

FSP’s investment in Harris began in March 2025, when the Australian business secured a $1.49 million private placement, comprising ordinary shares and the now redeemed remaining shares. Founded in 1993 in Taiwan, after three separate companies were incorporated, its market cap is near $500 million.

“We have been impressed by the progress achieved by Harris Technology’s refurbished technology business and its ability to execute a clear long-term growth strategy,” said FSP’s technology president, Allen Cheng. “We see significant potential in the Australian refurbished technology market and look forward to supporting Harris Technology as it continues to expand its market position and deliver value to shareholders.”

Harris has seen consistent sales growth since it shifted its priorities to the refurbished tech sector, with the company’s CEO, Garrison Huang, saying the retailer is now focusing on meeting the needs of the “cost-conscious” customer.

“We are delighted to welcome FSP as a strategic shareholder in Harris Technology. FSP is a highly respected global technology company with an extensive track record of innovation and manufacturing excellence,” Huang added. “Their decision to convert their investment into equity reflects confidence in our business model, our growth strategy, and the significant opportunity we see within the refurbished technology sector.”

Recommended By IR

Big C Tsim Sha Tsui
Supermarkets IR Pro

What Big C’s two-speed model says about value and convenience retail

Michael Baker
The Louis ship by Louis Vuitton
Store design

Louis Vuitton opens ship-inspired concept store in Shanghai

Kaycee Enerva
Pop Mart Labubu
Gifts & toys

Labubu or Lafufu? New certification service spots the fakes

Irene Dong
Strategy IR Pro

Royal Selangor: A 140-year-old Malaysian pewter brand with a global following

Tong Van
Pandora rings
Regulatory

Pandora, Amazon uncover global China-based counterfeit jewellery network

Sean Cao
Inside HomePro store
Furniture & homewares IR Pro

As Southeast Asia’s home improvement sector slows, who’s feeling the pinch most?

Michael Baker
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.