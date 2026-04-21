BusinessFinancial

Harris Technology lauds refurbished tech success

Blue Apple iphones
Harris Technology expects to end the year in profit (Source: Unsplash)
By Harry Booth

Electronics retailer Harris Technology is continuing to find success in its push into refurbished tech sales, with its CEO highlighting the rise of the “cost-conscious” consumer.

Recording $4.6 million in sales for the third quarter of the financial year, Harris Technology said it’s grown to a positive yearly operating cash flow of $900,000.

Monthly sales for its refurbished tech division surpassed $700,000 in each quarter; sales in this division first passed $400,000 in one month in January 2025.

“Rising sales for refurbished tech products shows that demand for refurbished tech is not slowing, and is in fact increasing as macroeconomic conditions highlight the value for cost-conscious customers by purchasing refurbished tech as an alternative to new,” Harris Technology CEO, Garrison Huang, said.

“Harris Technology has a clear pathway to consolidating profitability with the capacity to refurbish 3000 products per month.”

Gross margin across the group for the quarter was 31.6 per cent. The company said this included a clearance sale of post-Christmas stock. 

The company now expects to return to a profitable position in its year-end results, compared to its $958,000 loss in the prior financial year.

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