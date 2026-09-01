Hims & Hers launches online prescriptions in Australia after Eucalyptus deal

Telehealth company Hims & Hers said on Monday it has begun offering branded GLP-1 weight-loss drugs and other treatments to men in Australia as it continues to expand its international business.

Hims finalised its acquisition of Australian digital health platform Eucalyptus, including its Sydney-based men’s telehealth brand Pilot, earlier this year.

Pilot will allow Hims to offer products ranging from sexual health medications to cholesterol treatments, according to former Eucalyptus CEO Tim Doyle, now a senior VP at Hims & Hers.

“Combining Pilot’s deep local knowledge with Hims’ global platform gives us a meaningful opportunity to help even more Australians access better, more comprehensive weight-loss care,” Doyle said.

Hims will transition existing Pilot clinicians to its platform and plans to launch its women’s health segment in Australia later this year through Juniper, Eucalyptus’ women’s brand.

The move into Australia by Hims will provide easier access to preventative care and cut down on travel and wait times for Australian customers, Doyle said.

“Difficulty of rural access is a big factor in Australia,” he added.

A spokesperson for Hims said its weight-loss program in Australia may include access to branded GLP-1 medications. Hims offers branded weight-loss drugs including Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Zepbound in the US.

Doyle said he expects Hims to combine services that customers previously purchased separately, in addition to introducing new treatment options in Australia.

Hims aims to reach US$6.5 billion in revenue by 2030. It has been investing in diagnostic testing, manufacturing infrastructure, menopause and hormonal treatments and international expansion.

International business has helped boost subscriptions and increase monthly revenue per subscriber by 21 per cent from a year earlier, but has weighed on gross profit margins. Hims during its second-quarter earnings call said it expects gross margins to remain below historical levels, as it accelerates international offerings.

Hims in 2025 bought Zava, a London-based company that prescribes and delivers weight-loss drugs in the UK, Germany, France and Ireland.

Doyle said Hims is prioritising brand visibility and gaining international subscribers. The company in the long term will improve the efficiency of its international business, he said.