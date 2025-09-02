Coles, Woolworths to face joint trial over misleading discount claims

Coles and Woolworths will face a joint trial next year for allegedly misleading consumers about their discounts.

The Federal Court has confirmed that the class action filed by Gerard Malouf & Partners will be run alongside the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) proceedings against the supermarket giants.

Last September, the ACCC commenced separate proceedings against Coles and Woolworths for allegedly misleading consumers through discount pricing claims on hundreds of common supermarket products.

According to the regulator, products sold at regular long-term prices were subject to price rises of at least 15 per cent for brief periods, before being placed in promotion programs. The discounted prices were lower than the price spike but higher than, or the same as, the regular price.

Following the ACCC’s move, Gerard Malouf & Partners (GMP) also filed a class action on behalf of everyday shoppers, seeking to recover funds for those who may have been deceived by the fake price drops.

According to the law firm, the joint trial will bring benefits such as reduced costs and maximum protection for group members.

The court will first hear the ACCC’s case on whether Coles and Woolworths made false and misleading representations in their respective discount price campaigns.

If liability is established, the findings will also apply to the class actions, which will then move directly to the question of compensation for group members.

In addition, GMP will have access to all evidence, submissions, and transcripts from the ACCC liability trials, ensuring the class actions benefit from the ACCC proceedings.

GMP also retains the right to intervene in the ACCC liability trial if issues arise that impact group members, and the right to appeal liability findings if necessary.

The next case management hearing is set for September 10 in Melbourne, where the court will finalise opt-out arrangements. An opt-out process will begin in mid-September.