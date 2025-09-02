BusinessCustomer

Father’s Day spending to drop by $100 million, ARA predicts

Father's Day quote written on a board
About 26 per cent of those buying gifts plan to spend more than last year. (Source: Bigstock)
By My Nguyen

Father’s Day spending in Australia is projected to decrease by $100 million this year due to cost-of-living pressures, according to Australian Retailers Association (ARA) predictions.

However, despite the overall decline, the ARA reports that 26 per cent of those buying gifts plan to spend more than last year, with nearly a quarter of shoppers budgeting over $200.

“This year’s Father’s Day projections indicate around 20 per cent of Australians expect to buy gifts compared to 36 per cent in 2024,” said Chris Rodwell, CEO of ARA. “This tells us how real the ongoing cost-of-living pressures are for many households.”

Rodwell also noted that younger consumers are tightening their spending due to budget and mortgage pressures, while older Australians are more likely to maintain their gift-giving traditions.

He said Australians plan to celebrate over a meal at home at 19 per cent and in a restaurant or cafe at 9 per cent. Consumers’ trending gift choices this year include alcohol and food, clothing and footwear, grooming products, and tech items.

About 8 per cent of shoppers plan on purchasing a Father’s Day gift for a person other than their birth father this year.

Recommended By IR

Openings & closings

Sydney fashion label Okanui opens its first store in NT

Celene Ignacio
Moshi Moshi store front.
Strategy IR Pro

Why new product development is at the core of Moshi Moshi’s success

Michael Baker
IRetail Country Road x Homie upcycles old sweats into reimagined pieces
Sustainability

Country Road x Homie upcycles old sweats into reimagined pieces

Kaycee Enerva
Strategy

Most Sass & Bide standalone stores to be shuttered

Sean Cao
Sustainability IR Pro

How Alison Covington is “tackling tricky issues in the retail sector” at Good360

Tamera Francis
Sustainability IR Pro

HoMie’s creative director Marcus Crook talks Country Road upcycling collab

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.