Jaggad launches two-piece collection, supporting ovarian cancer research

Australian activewear brand Jaggad has partnered with the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF) to develop a two-piece collection that donates 100 per cent of gross sales earnings to medical research in ovarian cancer.

The collection features the OCRF Boxy Tee, which has exclusive OCRF-inspired graphics, and the Turquoise Bay Sweater in vibrant teal. The two-piece range will only be available at the Jaggad online store and is being released in conjunction with Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month (OCAM), an annual awareness-raising and advocacy campaign.

“As a leading women’s lifestyle and sportswear brand, we are deeply invested in advancing understanding and accelerating research into this cancer that takes too many women’s lives in Australia, and a disease that is currently without enough options to detect, treat and prevent it,” said Jaggad co-owner Steven Greene.

Funds raised through the Jaggad collection will go towards medical research through the peer-reviewed OCRF National Research Grants Program, assisting scientists in discovering new ways to detect, cure, and prevent ovarian cancer.

The Jaggad t-shirt costs $49, while the jumper is $89.

