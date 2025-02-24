SectorsFashion & accessories

Jaggad launches two-piece collection, supporting ovarian cancer research

Jaggad x OCRF collection
The collection features the OCRF Boxy Tee and the Turquoise Bay Sweater.
By Irene Dong

Australian activewear brand Jaggad has partnered with the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF) to develop a two-piece collection that donates 100 per cent of gross sales earnings to medical research in ovarian cancer. 

The collection features the OCRF Boxy Tee, which has exclusive OCRF-inspired graphics, and the Turquoise Bay Sweater in vibrant teal. The two-piece range will only be available at the Jaggad online store and is being released in conjunction with Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month (OCAM), an annual awareness-raising and advocacy campaign. 

“As a leading women’s lifestyle and sportswear brand, we are deeply invested in advancing understanding and accelerating research into this cancer that takes too many women’s lives in Australia, and a disease that is currently without enough options to detect, treat and prevent it,” said Jaggad co-owner Steven Greene. 

Funds raised through the Jaggad collection will go towards medical research through the peer-reviewed OCRF National Research Grants Program, assisting scientists in discovering new ways to detect, cure, and prevent ovarian cancer.

The Jaggad t-shirt costs $49, while the jumper is $89. 

Adaptive fashion brand Christina Stephens recently launched the Un/hinged collection, featuring apparel for wheelchair users and people with dexterity, mobility and sensory challenges.

