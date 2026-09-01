BusinessFood & beverage

Inside Chagee’s difficult adjustment to China’s tea market

Chagee
Sales across Chagee’s core Chinese market are declining sharply. (Source: Chagee)
By Tong Van
Chagee’s latest quarterly results present two very different versions of the business. The Nasdaq-listed tea chain has posted a 2.5 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to RMB3.4 billion (US$503.3 million) for the second quarter ended June 30, with operating income up 387.6 per cent to RMB524.7 million.  Yet, sales across Chagee’s core Chinese market are still declining sharply. Existing stores continue to sell fewer drinks than they did a year earlier. Its active membership base s

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Regulatory IR Pro

When the high wears off: Retail fallout from Thailand’s pot reversal

Michael Baker
Father's Day quote written on a board
Customer

Father’s Day spending to drop by $100 million, ARA predicts

My Nguyen
Chris-Kinraid
Appointments & exits

Hallenstein Glassons group CEO resigns less than two years into the role

Darshana Gupta
Strategy IR Pro

How experience‑led lifestyle brands are growing in emerging Asia 

Irene Dong
Travel retail IR Pro

New products, new stores, new look: How Lisa Gorman is transforming Kikki.K

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Walmart store sign
Strategy IR Pro

Walmart’s second P&L: How side revenues are reshaping global retail

Michael Baker
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay