Hallenstein Glassons group CEO resigns less than two years into the role

Hallenstein Glasson’s group CEO, Chris Kinraid, will step down at the end of this week, according to the company’s board.

Kinraid’s resignation comes less than two years after he took on the role, during which time he delivered strong growth in revenue and earnings amid a challenging economic environment.

Prior to his role as Hallenstein Glasson’s group CEO, Kinraid held the position of CFO at Kathmandu and then took up the title of group CFO at KMD Brands.

Hallenstein Glasson’s half-year sales revenue rose 7.6 per cent to $240 million for the six months ended February 1, with its gross margin down to 58.5 per cent from 58.9 per cent, attributed to a challenging retail landscape in New Zealand.

The Hallenstein Glasson board thanked Kinraid for his contributions, stating that he will be leaving the group in a strong position.