Big W revamps clothing range after 18 months of research 

Big W has unveiled 82 new women’s and men’s apparel products after 18 months of research to address customer feedback on fit.

The collection contains jeans, tees, linen blends, and activewear, with 80 per cent of the range priced under $20. According to Big W, the new initiative was developed through close collaboration with real customers, including wear and wash testing, to identify areas for improvement in fit, size consistency, and comfort.

“As one of Australia’s most trusted brands, Big W is continuously listening to the needs of Aussie families,” said Lowri Breed, Big W’s head of clothing.

“Our customer listening sessions uncovered that our shoppers struggled with the fit and quality of some of our products.”

Breed added that the basics line represents the beginning of the brand’s transformation into providing quality, comfortable, and lasting items that “fulfil the demands of everyday wear”.

Customers can purchase Big W’s new collection in-store, online, or via the store’s app in a variety of colours and sizes.

Last year, Big W brought the teen fashion brand Pavement back to Australia after struggling with the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.