Inside Curvistan Bangkok, an experiential space for Porsche fans in Thailand

distance,” Stefan Bogner, founder and creative director of Curves Magazine and the creative mind behind the Curvistan concept, told Inside Retail. “Sukhumvit 38, where it’s located, provides an unmatched lifestyle. It’s a lively area filled with a variety of activities.” Curvistan is a collaboration between Bogner and Chanond Ruangkritya, an entrepreneur and dedicated Porsche enthusiast. “Chanond had always dreamed of establishing a Porsche clubhouse in the centre of Bangkok,” Bogner said. “We both encountered each other at an event hosted by Das Treffen [Asia Pacific’s largest Porsche community]. The concept of launching Curvistan was discussed between us, aiming to offer a place where friends could gather, discuss cars, and draw inspiration from art exhibitions and design works.” The gallery displays curated collections from the Porsche universe, which will rotate every two to three months. “Keep it fluid – it’s a space that changes and adapts,” Bogner said, adding the space will also shift themes over time – cars, pictures, and colours. “Think of it as an opera house or a club; the architecture and structure remain the same, but what’s on stage will be different,” he added. “Emsphere, the new mall, is another good example of this. And as with any great hangout, you need good coffee, food, and drinks. We aim to create a cosy place that’s hard to leave – sometimes quiet, sometimes lively. I don’t see it as multifunctional; I see it as a holistic design for all the senses.” The space was curated by a network of local lifestyle and design partners, including Das Treffen, which leads the collaboration by hosting events with rare classics and supercars and publishing a magazine for the Porsche community in Thailand; Socrates Delicious Syrup Company, a key player in Bangkok’s nightlife with 10 bars; and Impact Exhibition Management, owner of The Coffee Academïcs, which handles all coffee aspects at Curvistan. Swiss company Vitra collaborated with Norse Republics, Thailand’s top Nordic design distributor, to add style to Curvistan with exclusive furniture and lifestyle pieces. Vitra produces signature furniture, including designs by Charles and Ray Eames, George Nelson, and Verner Panton, and has a new furniture series with Porsche. Bogner said realising the concept in Thailand was seamless, with no significant obstacles encountered. This success was due to effective collaboration and a positive team spirit. “While the process unfolded smoothly, adhering to the timeline proved challenging. For the venue itself, change and consistency are key. People return to places for a reason – like their favourite restaurant, bar, or hotel. Quality, hospitality, and the people running the space are the most important. If you add rotating exhibitions, the venue will naturally find its way,” he added. Before opening in Bangkok, the Curvistan pop-up event space first appeared in Munich in 2021 and last year, it found a temporary home at the Mandala Club in Singapore. Broader strategy According to Porsche, Curvistan Bangkok aligns with its broader strategy in Thailand and the region by expanding the Porsche community through fostering significant connections. “Porsche already achieved a number of milestones in Thailand recently, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Porsche Thailand, the official importer of Porsche sports cars, last year with a special edition of 911 GTS sports cars,” said Hannes Ruoff, CEO of Porsche Asia Pacific. “With the announcement of the Porsche Design Tower in Bangkok and the opening of Curvistan, Thailand is looking to be one of the most exciting markets in the region.” Bogner said the strategy for expanding Curvistan in Asia is still being debated. However, the next possible location could be in Iceland.