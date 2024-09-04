CareersAppointments & exits

ARA CEO Paul Zahra resigns ahead of merger with NRA

(Source: ARA)
By Celene Ignacio

Australian Retailers Association (ARA) CEO Paul Zahra has announced his resignation at the end of this year as the lobby group transitions to an amalgamated entity with the National Retail Association (NRA).

“As the ARA progresses to amalgamate with the National Retail Association — a professional goal I have long advocated for — I believe I’ve completed what I set out to do for the industry,” said Zahra, who has served in the role for over four years.

“It’s now time for me to reset and refresh for new challenges and pass the baton to a successor who will lead the new entity into the future.”

The search for the new CEO is expected to begin immediately as the ARA and NRA work on their merger.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Appointments & exits

Retail appointments of the week

Inside Retail
Leadership IR Pro

Workers like it when their employers talk about diversity and inclusion

The Conversation
Workforce

Retail appointments of the week

Inside Retail
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

Our Barehands’ founders talk entrepreneurship and finding work-life balance

Anil Prabha
Fashion & accessories

Pandora regional MD David Allen stands down

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay