ARA CEO Paul Zahra resigns ahead of merger with NRA

Australian Retailers Association (ARA) CEO Paul Zahra has announced his resignation at the end of this year as the lobby group transitions to an amalgamated entity with the National Retail Association (NRA).

“As the ARA progresses to amalgamate with the National Retail Association — a professional goal I have long advocated for — I believe I’ve completed what I set out to do for the industry,” said Zahra, who has served in the role for over four years.

“It’s now time for me to reset and refresh for new challenges and pass the baton to a successor who will lead the new entity into the future.”

The search for the new CEO is expected to begin immediately as the ARA and NRA work on their merger.