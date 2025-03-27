Chadstone opens massive food precinct

Chadstone has revealed its new dining precinct, The Market Pavilion, a $485 million food and lifestyle destination.

The Market Pavilion spans 26,500sqm and is home to more than 50 businesses providing fresh fruit, gourmet foods, and artisan treats.

“With the opening of The Market Pavilion, we are redefining the way Melburnians experience food. This precinct is a celebration of quality, craftsmanship, and the rich food culture that makes our city unique,” said Daniel Boyle, Chadstone’s centre manager.

The Market Pavilion also has everything from a fishmonger to a florist, as well as fine dining spots.

In addition, Chadstone will introduce a re-energised Dining Laneway with casual all-day dining and a diverse menu. 11 restaurants will serve dine-in and takeaway options, including PappaRich, Thai Social, Shanghai Red, Kaiten Sushi Train, Yo-Chi, and more.

Chadstone additionally expands its premium offerings with The Market Pavilion’s Food Concierge. This complimentary service allows customers to store fresh produce for refrigeration while they continue their visit, and then collect it when they leave.