How G-Star is recalibrating its local strategy for a post-Covid retail landscape

a comeback that blends the old with the new while also navigating a more complex retail landscape. Rebounding from the lasting impacts of Covid, including reduced government subsidies and heightened operational costs, the brand is recalibrating its strategy. In response, it is focusing on reinvention and building strategic partnerships. Driven by innovation and key collaborations, this approach could lay the groundwork for a measured comeback. “We have strong relationships with landlords, marketing agencies and industry talents, and we pride ourselves on ensuring that having a localised strategy was the most important thing for G-Star,” Good Products & Co managing director, Helder Borges, told Inside Retail. Good Products & Co is the distributor of G-Star Raw in Australia and New Zealand. Strategic shifts G-Star appears intent on crafting a seamless and thoughtful reintroduction to Australian consumers. Its relaunch is not limited to returning to where the brand once thrived but revitalising itself and forging new connections. Taking the time to understand current market demand and work closely with partners is key to ensuring distribution aligns with the vision of G-Star. The company’s relaunch strategy is a studied one. By 2023, G-Star had already begun re-engaging with the market, though it wasn’t until this year that the communications campaign officially went live. This cautious approach was deliberate, providing ample time to understand the subtle shifts in consumer behaviour post-pandemic. A crucial part of this strategy is G-Star’s dual-pronged distribution model. While it continues to honour its core customer base through high-end retail partners like David Jones, it is also diving into youth-driven spaces such as Culture Kings and Glue Store. This flexibility enables the brand to stay rooted in its heritage while engaging an increasingly trend-focused generation. Borges stated that while the brand remains very loyal to the consumers who have “grown up with” G-Star Raw, the business also recognises the need to capture younger consumers in spaces that resonate with them. One key aspect set to appeal to a younger demographic is the brand’s pioneering use of gold-level ‘Cradle to Cradle’ certified denim, alongside a collaboration with the Dutch government to launch ‘Homegrown Denim’ production. “We are starting to grow greenhouse cotton for manufacturing purposes back in the Netherlands,” Borges said. “They’ve taken that one extra step, and everything they do is environmentally focused, ensuring the customer understands the process,” he added, highlighting G-Star’s innovative approach to sourcing materials. Though these practices are integral to the brand’s identity, Borges underscores that G-Star’s philosophy remains grounded in transparency, sharing the story behind each product without the need for overt promotion. The road ahead One of the most critical elements of G-Star’s return to the ANZ market will be its ability to adapt to a post-pandemic landscape that is increasingly unpredictable. Borges stated that consumer patterns have shifted and shoppers are more considered in their purchasing behaviour. There’s been a major shift towards value-driven purchases of items that truly hold meaning in their wardrobes. This evolving attitude towards consumption has led G-Star to streamline its collections, focusing on key, best-selling products. This can also be seen in its efforts to ensure an engaging customer experience online by using cutting-edge online merchandising tools to enhance its digital presence to meet the expectations of today’s consumer. The fashion industry, like much of the retail sector, continues to grapple with fluctuating consumer demand and rising costs. Yet, G-Star’s strategic return to Australia and New Zealand, with its focus on consumer engagement and strategic partnerships, suggests that it is not merely weathering the storm but redefining what it means to thrive in a tense market. “The distribution strategy that we wanted to implement two years ago was adopted in the Australian market, and we’ve definitely seen the benefits from it. We’ve got a good, tight grip on the steering in terms of ensuring that our key partners have complete transparency and confidence in G-Star and, in turn, we are driving good sales back for them,” Borges added. While the fashion landscape has evolved in complexity, G-Star is committed to adapting, knowing full well that market dynamics have shifted in favour of a more curated approach to retail.