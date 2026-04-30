Canadian furniture brand Cozey makes ‘natural’ move to Australia

Canadian furniture brand Cozey has launched in Australia, with the company’s CEO calling it the “natural next step”.

Starting life in 2020 as a digital-only brand, Cozey has grown from its Montreal base to three countries. It first opened a permanent flagship in Toronto in 2023, before entering the US with a Los Angeles pop-up store. Its online-only Australian operation will be based in Sydney.

Now home to more than 300 employees, Cozey said it has been “delivering high double-digit year-on-year growth, and even faster acceleration in the US”.

A large part of this growth has been driven by its founder and CEO, Fred Aube, who followed the “mattress in a box” trend and applied it to sofas.

“Our ambition has always been to become the world’s leading home brand, one that people genuinely love living with,” Aube said.

“Australia is a design-conscious, quality-driven market, and bringing Cozey here feels like a natural next chapter. We’re not just launching a product range. We’re opening a home of possibilities.”

In January 2025, Aube told Axios that Cozey is already exceeding US$100 million in revenue, as he sought to raise US$25 million to fund the start-up.