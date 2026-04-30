SectorsFurniture & homewares

Canadian furniture brand Cozey makes ‘natural’ move to Australia

Founded in 2020, Cozey said it has surpassed $100m in revenue (Source: Cozey)
By Harry Booth

Canadian furniture brand Cozey has launched in Australia, with the company’s CEO calling it the “natural next step”.

Starting life in 2020 as a digital-only brand, Cozey has grown from its Montreal base to three countries. It first opened a permanent flagship in Toronto in 2023, before entering the US with a Los Angeles pop-up store. Its online-only Australian operation will be based in Sydney.

Now home to more than 300 employees, Cozey said it has been “delivering high double-digit year-on-year growth, and even faster acceleration in the US”.

A large part of this growth has been driven by its founder and CEO, Fred Aube, who followed the “mattress in a box” trend and applied it to sofas.

“Our ambition has always been to become the world’s leading home brand, one that people genuinely love living with,” Aube said.

“Australia is a design-conscious, quality-driven market, and bringing Cozey here feels like a natural next chapter. We’re not just launching a product range. We’re opening a home of possibilities.”

In January 2025, Aube told Axios that Cozey is already exceeding US$100 million in revenue, as he sought to raise US$25 million to fund the start-up.

Recommended By IR

A headshot of Milani Cosmetics CEO Mary van Praag
Strategy IR Pro

Milani Cosmetics CEO Mary van Praag discusses prioritising innovation

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Shopping centres & malls IR Pro

Retailers ride the heatwave: How Asia’s summer is driving foot traffic and sales

Michael Baker
the exterior of a takashimaya department store in japan
Financial IR Pro

Services and the mid-market: Takashimaya’s post-tourism plan

Michael Baker
St-Ives-shopping centre landmark's shot from above
Shopping centres & malls

St Ives Shopping Centre sold for $450 million

My Nguyen
Image of Woolworths building.
Supermarkets

Woolworths sees steady sales growth despite external volatility

Darshana Gupta
Tom Elliot is new CEO of Hog's Breath Cafe
Food & beverage

Hog’s Breath Cafe taps former RFG exec as CEO

My Nguyen
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.