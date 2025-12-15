SectorsOpenings & closings

Brooki Bakehouse lands in Dubai

Australian bakery chain Brooki Bakehouse has entered Dubai.
The kiosk will be open until January 18.
The bakery is planning its first permanent location in Dubai.
By Thanh Nha

Australian bakery chain Brooki Bakehouse has opened its first cookie pop-up store in Dubai, at Marsa Boulevard in Festival City.

“We’re so excited to start our journey of bringing the internet’s most loved cookies to a new region, starting in one of the world’s most travelled to cities,” said Brooke Bellamy, founder of Brooki Bakehouse.

The cookie chain’s journey began in 2022 with its first flagship location in Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, and has since expanded to six stores across Australia. Its community later enlarged when Bellamy started sharing daily stories as a business owner in her ‘A day in my life’ video series across social media platforms.

The chain last month secured a $25 million investment for international growth, with this Dubai expansion being among the first of multiple store openings expected in the UAE.

The kiosk will be open until January 18, featuring signature flavours such as Cinnamon Scroll, White Chocolate Macadamia, Nutella Chips, Chocolate Chips, and Red Velvet.

Bellamy added that the bakery is planning its first permanent location in Dubai.

