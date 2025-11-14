BusinessStrategy

Brooki Bakehouse secures $25m investment for global expansion 

Rookie founders
The funding will support Brooki’s expansion into overseas markets. (Source: Brooki Bakehouse)
By Irene Dong

Bakery chain Brooki Bakehouse has secured a $25 million investment from Arada Hospitality, marking its first external funding and positioning the brand for international growth.

The funding will support Brooki’s expansion into overseas markets, with the first stores scheduled to open in the UAE later this year. The company also plans to target key markets in the UK, Europe, and Asia.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support of our community, who have helped bring us to this moment,” Brooki Bakehouse said in a statement. 

“We’ve seen the comments asking for Brooki to come to a city near you, and now, we get to make even our biggest dreams a reality.” 

Founded in 2022, Brookie Bakehouse currently has six locations across Australia. The brand opened its pop-up store at Brisbane Airport’s domestic terminal, marking its first expansion store.

