Brooki Bakehouse to open pop-up store at Brisbane Airport

(Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Brooki Bakehouse will open a pop-up store on Friday at Brisbane Airport’s domestic terminal, the bakery’s first expansion store.

The store will open near gate 25 in the Domestic Terminal, where approximately 50,000 passengers pass through each day during the school holidays.

“We know there’ll be kilograms of Brooki delights boarding flights to the more than 60 places across Australia connected to Brisbane Airport and dozens of locations around the world,” said Toby Innes, head of commercial property development at Brisbane Airport.

“It is another case of our airport proudly showcasing the very best of what Queensland has to offer and creating jobs through this powerhouse local brand.”

Currently, Brooki has 4 million followers and ships across Australia, the US, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan.

