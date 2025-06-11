Amazon Australia launches B2B store it says will help businesses cut costs

Amazon Australia has launched Amazon Business, a platform designed to simplify and reduce costs for Australian organisations of all sizes.

This business-to-business (B2B) offering provides an extensive product selection and convenience with features tailored for business buyers. The key benefits include: business-only pricing and quantity discounts on eligible selection, single or multi-user business accounts, Business Prime, and dedicated customer support.

The launch comes at a time when rising costs are squeezing Australian small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). According to YouGov research commissioned by Amazon, 92 per cent of SMBs report increased operational costs over the past three years, with 83 per cent forced to pass these costs onto their customers.

The research also found that more than four in five Australian small and medium-sized businesses have been compelled to hike their prices by an average of 13 per cent amid mounting cost pressures.

“Amazon Australia has significantly invested in and expanded its operations network to enable a seamless, faster and more reliable shopping experience for customers, and we are thrilled to now be offering that to business customers,” Lena Zak, Amazon Business Australia country manager.

“We know this will be particularly beneficial for the millions of SMBs who operate across the country.”

Australia becomes the 11th country to offer Amazon Business, joining the US, UK, Germany, Japan and others. Since launching in 2015 in the US, Amazon Business has grown to more than 8 million global customers. The platform drives approximately $35 billion in annualised gross sales.