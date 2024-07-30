Amazon Australia adds 1.1 million shoppers – at the expense of rivals

Amazon Australia continues to grow its customer base while other popular local retailers showed decline, according to Roy Morgan’s research.

The research showed that Amazon Australia now has 7.9 million shoppers aged 14 and above after adding 1.1 million new customers to its customer base, representing a 16 per cent increase.

Roy Morgan noted that books, small electrical goods, clothing and computers and accessories continue to be the e-commerce giant’s top-selling categories.

More than half of Amazon Australia’s shoppers are aged 25 to 39, with three in 10 shoppers living in households with over $200,000 income.

Meanwhile, JB Hi-Fi emerged as the second top-performing retailer after its customers increased by 4 per cent to 8.2 million.

However, Target’s customer base decreased by 7 per cent to 7.5 million.

Similarly, David Jones’ customers fell 5 per cent to 2.7 million while Myer slid 1 per cent to 5.6 million.

“At a time where Australian retailers are battling it out for a share of dwindling disposable incomes, Amazon’s continued growth is impressive and signals a big change in the landscape,” said Laura Demasi, head of retail research and social and consumer trends at Roy Morgan.

“If Australia is on track to mirror the US trend, where Amazon accounts for an incredible 37.4 per cent of all online spend, our retail landscape could look quite different in coming years.”