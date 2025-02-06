Meet Nagnata, the fashion brand famous for making activewear out of wool

rit word ‘nagnatA’, which translates as ‘nakedness’, alluding to one’s natural state. Its designs are meant to embrace the wearer’s natural body movements. Inside Retail connected with Laura May Gibbs to learn more about Nagnata’s origin story and the creative director’s long-term focus on the brand’s future. Inside Retail: How did you come up with the concept for Nagnata? Laura May Gibbs: Nagnata was founded with the vision to contribute to a more sustainable business model within the fashion industry. The brand’s original business strategy and slow fashion blueprint were a natural evolution of my extensive study of yoga, meditation and Eastern philosophies. Led by a focus on mindfulness and a considered design process these disciplines also inspired the Nagnata uniform, intended for movement with an emphasis on versatility, functionality and sustainability. IR: How does Nagnata fill in a white space in the apparel market? LMG: Nagnata fills a white space in the apparel market by merging the natural properties of organic and renewable fibers, like Australian Merino wool, with innovative technology to create high-performance movement wear that blurs the lines between technical sportswear and fashion. At the time of its launch, Nagnata was one of the pioneers in incorporating natural fibers into activewear, an area traditionally dominated by synthetic materials. Wool, typically associated with winter apparel and knitwear, was transformed into a versatile fabric suitable for year-round wear and high-performance activities. The brand’s success lies not only in offering a strong, innovative product but also in educating consumers about the benefits of these natural fibers. By highlighting the sustainability and functionality of materials like merino wool, Nagnata has positioned itself as a leader in innovative design, thereby meeting the growing demand for sustainably-minded fashion without compromising on quality or style. IR: What have been some of the challenges in building the business thus far? How have you overcome these challenges?LMG: Nagnata has been a community project from day one and focused primarily on organic growth and building brand identity and awareness rather than pursuing a more aggressive, solely conversion-focused, growth strategy. Being a self-funded business we are choosing to grow together with our community while solidifying our slow-fashion blueprint in the market. Within the fashion market, our ‘Movements Not Seasons’ [strategy] serves as a gesture towards our free approach to seasonality, challenging industry standards and classic market calendars while contributing to a more sustainable business model. IR: What have been the highlights in building the brand thus far? LMG: Being recognised by industry and peers for our work in sustainably-minded design has always been both humbling and rewarding for us. The accolades have led to further exposure for Nagnata internationally in our early formative years which helped pave the way for the brand. These have included: Being a Finalist in the Lane Crawford Creative Callout, our first major award nomination. Emerging Fashion Designer Award, 2020, presented by Westpac Private Bank and the Australian Fashion Council. Nagnata’s considered approach to design holds a respect for honesty of material and its impact on both the body and the planet. Merging the natural properties of organic and renewable fibers with technology and innovation is something that we’ve strived for from day one. Our work in becoming a certified Climate Positive brand has definitely been a highlight. We were most recently awarded the ‘Sustainable Designer of the Year’, 2024 presented by the Australian Fashion Laureate. We’re also in the process of becoming B-Corp certified, which is a huge milestone for the brand. In December, we opened our Sydney flagship store in Paddington, which has been another big achievement for the brand and one that we are super proud of, given that’s where the roots of the brand were formed. IR: Since launching the brand’s debut collection Movement 001, in 2017, what has the brand’s growth trajectory been like? LMG: The brand grew rapidly within the first few years of trading, even before Covid, average year-over-year (YoY) growth sat at over 440 per cent every year. Throughout the Covid pandemic, YoY growth went up over 880 per cent as typical for most strong e-commerce businesses at the time, and with a solid brand presence built over the years, we are now still seeing a strong, yet more leveled, growth in the years after the pandemic. IR: What are your top priorities/areas of focus for the brand over the next 12 months? LMG: Over the next 12 months, we will continue to prioritise sustainability while building on the strong foundations we’ve laid. This year, we will launch a new denim category in June, evolving Nagnata into a fully-fledged ready-to-wear lifestyle brand. Alongside this, we are exploring the exciting possibility of showcasing our collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week. IR: What is your long-term focus for the brand’s future? LMG: Our long-term focus is to evolve into a fully-fledged ready-to-wear lifestyle brand operating maintaining our strong presence in both fashion and wellness. We aim to expand our retail footprint by opening more stores, with a particular focus on growth in Australia and the United States. Additionally, we are committed to exploring exciting cross-brand collaborations that align with our values and enhance our reach. These efforts will ensure we continue to inspire and connect with our community while staying at the forefront of the industry.