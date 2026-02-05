How brands and retailers should strategically respond to the GLP-1 consumer boom

of retail, across multiple commerce categories. According to Coresight Research data, the US GLP-1 drugs market is projected to increase from $42.6 billion in 2024 to $137 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of roughly 18 per cent over this period. Coresight Research analyst Madhav Pitaliya noted that this growth is being fueled by broader insurance coverage, improved supply and manufacturing capacity, and the introduction of next-generation oral and multi-benefit GLP-1 therapies. “For retailers, particularly in the food, beauty, wellness and apparel sectors, GLP-1 adoption is becoming a defining force in consumer behaviour,” said Pitaliya. “Through 2026, we expect retailers to see noticeable changes in purchasing patterns – smaller baskets in traditional grocery, rising demand for high-protein and functional foods and increased interest in products that support physical transformation, such as body-care, skin-tightening and hair-health solutions.” As adoption continues to scale in the second half of the decade, Pitaliya forecasts that GLP-1 use will increasingly be integrated into daily routines and personal lifestyles, supporting growth in wellness-driven categories such as activewear, supplements, hydration solutions, and metabolic health products. Retailers that proactively adjust their assortments, merchandising and communicate effectively with consumers within this GLP-1–aligned wellness ecosystem will be best positioned to capture incremental growth as the category becomes a permanent fixture in the US consumer landscape. A strategic playbook for how brands and retailers should respond to GLP-1’s impact Coresight Research’s Pitaliya broke down five deliberate actions of attack for how retailers and brands should respond in the wake of the GLP-1 boom, including: Capitalising on the GLP-1 consumer’s new priorities The rise of GLP-1 medications has triggered a significant shift in consumer behaviour, in the sense that while the total volume of items purchased by GLP-1 users is shrinking, the value of these smaller baskets is increasing. Pitaliya explained that GLP-1 shoppers’ focus is shifting from indulgent or low-margin products, such as frozen meals and snacks, to more functional items, including protein-rich foods, fibre supplements, and vitamins. As consumers adopt health-conscious behaviours driven by their GLP-1 therapy, these categories will increasingly become the cornerstone of their shopping habits. To capture this shift, food and beverage companies should pivot toward high-margin, health-driven categories that resonate with the priorities of GLP-1 users. This can be achieved by reallocating shelf space, emphasising protein-rich and wellness products, and moving away from products that cater to traditional indulgence. Additionally, the reduction in overall basket size indicates a growing preference for smaller, portion-controlled pack sizes. Private label as the GLP-1 growth engine The increasing adoption of GLP-1 medications is changing the types of products consumers purchase and presenting a unique opportunity for retailers to tap into private-label growth. Private-label products designed for this consumer segment can help retailers cement their store brands’ relevance, drive loyalty, and improve margins. This emerging opportunity is further amplified by a shift in consumer priorities, with health-focused, portion-controlled, and therapy-supportive products becoming essential. According to Coresight Research’s November 2025 survey data, clear labelling of GLP-1-friendly items was highly valued by users, with 80 per cent rating it as extremely important. Additionally, the same survey data indicated strong openness to private-label options, with 77 per cent of GLP-1 users reporting they would consider purchasing private-label products formulated specifically for their needs. “As GLP-1 adoption grows, private label will become a critical differentiator for retailers,” said Pitaliya. Apparel size-curve shock: adjust apparel size curves and offer flexibility Coresight Research observed that retailers in the apparel sector are also seeing a profound disruption as the increasing adoption of GLP-1 therapies—medications that accelerate weight loss—shifts the traditional size curves they have long relied on. This structural change means forecasting, inventory planning, and sizing models must be reworked quickly if retailers want to avoid misallocation and margin erosion from increased demand driven by sudden weight loss among consumers, which may reduce demand for larger sizes and increase demand for smaller sizes. In a survey conducted by Coresight Research and released in November 2025, GLP-1 users indicated that fit guidance or body measurement tools (40 per cent), free or discounted alterations (34 per cent), and size-swap or trade-in programs (31 per cent) would be particularly helpful during their weight-loss transition. These preferences suggest that shoppers want retailers to reduce friction, hedge against the cost of frequent size changes, and provide personalised support as their bodies evolve. Pitaliya stated, “Retailers that layer technology-enabled fit tools with flexible service models will be better positioned to retain shoppers whose needs may change month to month.” Redesign the pharmacy experience around convenience, reassurance and support “The growing adoption of GLP-1 drugs has created a new class of healthcare consumers whose needs extend well beyond the medication itself,” said Pitaliya. Coresight Research’s survey data indicate that GLP-1 users face significant friction throughout their weight-loss journey, with 27 per cent citing out-of-pocket costs as their primary barrier, 24 per cent reporting side effects, 18 per cent noting limited availability, and 15 per cent pointing to a lack of medical guidance or stigma. “These obstacles illustrate that GLP-1 therapy is a complex process that needs a longitudinal care experience, requiring coordination, reassurance and ongoing lifestyle adjustment,” Pitaliya elaborated. At this stage, traditional healthcare channels have not yet adapted to these realities, leaving patients to navigate insurance, side effects and therapy continuity on their own. These needs have created a structural opportunity for pharmacies and retail health providers to reposition themselves as integral partners in the GLP-1 journey, rather than as dispensing endpoints. For example, Walmart has already acknowledged that GLP-1 and metabolic-health prescriptions are major growth drivers in its pharmacy business, with downstream behavioural effects on grocery purchases as households shift toward higher-protein, hydration-focused, and portion-controlled foods. In response, the big-box retailer has actively repositioned its pharmacy as the entry point into a broader health and wellness journey, linking prescriptions to curated assortments, home-delivery programs, and digital health touchpoints. In-store food service reinvented: keep food service focused on protein-rich, portion-controlled meals “With GLP-1 consumers shifting toward healthier, portion-controlled diets, the demand for convenient, protein-rich and therapeutic meals has never been greater. “ GLP-1 users, whose appetite suppression has reduced their daily intake, are now seeking meals that are not only convenient but also aligned with their new dietary needs, favouring high-protein, low-calorie, and balanced meals. Consumers taking GLP-1 drugs are also showing a clear shift toward healthier consumption patterns, opting for significantly more water, fresh fruits and vegetables, protein bars and shakes, and fresh meats and seafood, while cutting back on traditionally indulgent or high-calorie categories such as cookies, salty snacks, sweets, soft drinks and frozen desserts. This dietary change suggests that while restaurant dining might decline, there is a growing need for ready-to-eat, nutrition-dense meals that can be easily prepared at home or picked up from in-store delis and cafés. The “SPARK” framework: actionable recommendations for retailers in the GLP-1 era Pitaliya advised retailers to use the “SPARK” framework to best position themselves as leaders in this space, build loyalty among a growing customer segment and drive profitability across key categories, which goes as follows: S – Shift focus to health-driven, high-margin categories Retailers should shift focus and reallocate shelf space to high-margin, health-forward categories such as protein foods, hydration, vitamins, and functional foods. P – Position private label as a GLP-1 growth engine launch Retailers should consider launching private-label sub-brands specifically designed for GLP-1 users, including protein meals, portion-controlled snacks and wellness kits. A – Adjust apparel size curves and introduce flexible services Apparel retailers need to rethink traditional sizing and introduce services such as clothing swaps, alterations, or rental options. R – Reimagine pharmacy as a wellness and loyalty hub In today’s market, it is essential to transform pharmacies from dispensing locations into comprehensive wellness hubs. K – Keep in-store food services focused on protein-rich, portion-controlled meals Reimagine in-store food service by offering high-protein, portion-controlled products upfront that cater to the specific dietary needs of GLP-1 users. Ultimately, Pitaliya concluded, retailers that adapt to these evolving patterns—by simplifying choice, anticipating size variability, and offering clearer nutritional and pharmacy support—will be better positioned as GLP-1 use becomes more integrated into everyday consumer behaviour. Further reading: Pills, TikTok and apps: the consumer-driven future of weight loss jabs​